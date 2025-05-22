RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Citigroup

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RXO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RXO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Trading Down 6.9%

NYSE:RXO opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. RXO has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in RXO by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RXO by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RXO during the first quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 234.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.