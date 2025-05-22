Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.20 and traded as low as $14.36. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 32,635 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 2.2%

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

