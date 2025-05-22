NWF Group (LON:NWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.37 ($2.18) and traded as low as GBX 157 ($2.11). NWF Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.15), with a volume of 54,740 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get NWF Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NWF

NWF Group Trading Up 0.4%

Insider Buying and Selling at NWF Group

The company has a market cap of £79.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 171 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.37.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £14,790 ($19,833.71). 34.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWF Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NWF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.