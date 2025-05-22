China Gold International Resources (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JINFF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $7.32. China Gold International Resources shares last traded at $7.31, with a volume of 9,000 shares changing hands.
China Gold International Resources Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83.
China Gold International Resources Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.
About China Gold International Resources
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, acquires, explores for, develops, and mines mineral properties in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao gold mine located in Inner Mongolia; and holds interest in the Jiama copper-gold polymetallic mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Tibet.
