Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Scott L. Beiser Sells 8,008 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $172.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

