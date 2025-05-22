Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Chairman Scott L. Beiser Sells 8,008 Shares

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,008 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,431,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $172.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $666.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.25 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $190.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

