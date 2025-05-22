Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.04. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 663,141 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MOMO

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $734.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,765,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hello Group by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after buying an additional 1,205,166 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,268,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,535,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Hello Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,751,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after buying an additional 557,777 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.