nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
NCNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on nCino from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair cut nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $44.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on nCino from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on nCino from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO
nCino Trading Down 1.3%
nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
nCino declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider April Rieger sold 6,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $151,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,673. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 12,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $252,426.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,416,152.98. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in nCino by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in nCino by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About nCino
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than nCino
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.