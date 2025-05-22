Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 452.77 ($6.07) and traded as high as GBX 536 ($7.19). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 522 ($7.00), with a volume of 19,475 shares trading hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market cap of £133.19 million, a P/E ratio of 121.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 423.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 452.77.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a GBX 8.30 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.90. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.89%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

Further Reading

