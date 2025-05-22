Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.09.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $48.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc acquired 80,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,903.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,255,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,304,722.66. This represents a 0.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 642.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,065 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 606,904.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 382,350 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 36,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $778,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

