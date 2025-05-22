Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Acquires 24,800 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 137.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises 1.2% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,549,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,658,000. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 67,452.4% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 528,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,024,000 after acquiring an additional 527,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $62.53.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.