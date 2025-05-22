Investmark Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 696.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $28.02 on Thursday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

