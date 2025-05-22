Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 3,590 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,500. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zscaler alerts:

On Tuesday, March 18th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $573,153.70.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $248.72 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $253.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $213.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.38. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -994.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.