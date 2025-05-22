Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) SVP Sells $1,010,115.28 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 117,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $1,010,115.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,348,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,761,811.10. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Eric Young sold 102,152 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $1,107,327.68.

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 154,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 155.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.