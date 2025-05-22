Vaibhav Taneja Sells 3,000 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 9th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $1,137,600.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00.

On Thursday, March 6th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56.

On Monday, March 3rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00.

Tesla Trading Down 2.7%

TSLA opened at $334.62 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 164.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,301 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 545,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $141,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

