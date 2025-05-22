49 Wealth Management LLC Has $70.49 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,022,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,051 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.0% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 49 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $70,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swmg LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 49,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $72.14. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

