Top Lithium Stocks To Consider – May 21st

Exxon Mobil, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, ASP Isotopes, SolarEdge Technologies, Eos Energy Enterprises, and Microvast are the seven Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, processing or production of lithium and its compounds. Because lithium is a critical component in rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, portable electronics and energy-storage systems, these stocks attract investor interest as demand for clean-energy technologies grows. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.79. 4,821,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,525,013. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,626. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $74.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE:ALB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.33. 740,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,788,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $49.43 and a 12 month high of $130.80.

ASP Isotopes (ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

Shares of ASPI stock traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,210,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,428. ASP Isotopes has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $591.86 million, a PE ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. 1,691,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,476,366. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,172,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,645,180. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.11.

Microvast (MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Shares of Microvast stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. 6,326,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,127,560. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microvast has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.84.

