First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 538 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $241.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.65. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.