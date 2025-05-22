The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Insider Sells $569,022.22 in Stock

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) insider James Morgan Roche sold 14,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $569,022.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,904. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
James Morgan Roche also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 16th, James Morgan Roche sold 3,572 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $143,022.88.
- On Tuesday, May 13th, James Morgan Roche sold 13,340 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $533,866.80.
- On Thursday, May 8th, James Morgan Roche sold 21,035 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $842,451.75.
The Baldwin Insurance Group Trading Down 2.5%
Shares of BWIN opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Baldwin Insurance Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BWIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.
Get Our Latest Analysis on BWIN
About The Baldwin Insurance Group
The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Baldwin Insurance Group
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Microsoft Could Rally as EU Antitrust Case Nears Resolution
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Intel Refocuses: NEX Sale and Foundry Pivot Signal New Era
Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.