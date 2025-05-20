Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 2,550 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,799,000 after buying an additional 2,495,385 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,140,000 after buying an additional 1,725,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3,724.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,469,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,086,000 after buying an additional 1,430,896 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after buying an additional 1,158,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,632,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

