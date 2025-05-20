Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,878 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,878 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after buying an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $156,412,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,527,000 after buying an additional 369,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 441,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,459,000 after buying an additional 303,966 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $521.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $433.47 and its 200 day moving average is $432.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $545.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

