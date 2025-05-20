State of Wyoming Sells 750 Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

State of Wyoming cut its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 62,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZIM. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $16.00 to $12.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.66.

ZIM opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 19.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $3.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $12.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 65.19%. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.81. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

