1,636 Shares in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 335,260 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 286,622 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $19.90 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.