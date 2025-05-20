Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $30,000 in BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 325.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRC in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of BRC by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRCC. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.00 target price on BRC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

BRC Stock Performance

BRC stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. BRC Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The stock has a market cap of $422.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BRC had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $89.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that BRC Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

