Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $101.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.54. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.90 and a 1-year high of $141.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

