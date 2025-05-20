Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $44.72 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 121,026 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $44,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth $56,381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,090,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 404,241 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,532,000 after purchasing an additional 344,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after purchasing an additional 261,711 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,867.40. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $248,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,938.61. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RadNet to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James raised RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

RadNet Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $60.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -866.45 and a beta of 1.46.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.42 million. Equities analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

