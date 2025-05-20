State of Wyoming Has $439,000 Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 253.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Elastic were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,065.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.87.

In other news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $250,071.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,757,852.68. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $14,948,961.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,254,978 shares in the company, valued at $240,561,053.04. The trade was a 5.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,304 shares of company stock valued at $20,847,452 over the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESTC opened at $92.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 167.42 and a beta of 1.20. Elastic has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $123.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $382.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

