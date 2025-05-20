Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,297 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 0.5%

CNQ opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4227 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

