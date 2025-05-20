State of Wyoming Buys Shares of 24,895 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Asana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Asana by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Down 0.9%

ASAN opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Asana

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 18,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $263,413.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,580 shares in the company, valued at $10,053,617.40. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,904,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,123,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,273,558.76. This trade represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,074,507 shares of company stock worth $30,025,743 and have sold 193,775 shares worth $3,549,663. Insiders own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Asana

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.