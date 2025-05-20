Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 93.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,471,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,630,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,887,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,557,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,260,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,098,667,000 after buying an additional 134,662 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,989,000 after buying an additional 318,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,743,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $847,361,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $472.51 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

