State of Wyoming Acquires 1,831 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in NMI were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $13,174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $13,136,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,307,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 337,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 264.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 280,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at $8,122,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average is $36.63. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $2,088,845.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 13,111 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $466,227.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,824,585.76. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,235 shares of company stock worth $4,113,998. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NMIH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

