State of Wyoming Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 908.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Lam Research by 836.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $83.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $107.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Insider Activity

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This represents a 38.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.56.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

