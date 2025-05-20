State of Wyoming Acquires 117 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State of Wyoming grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Datadog were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 417.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,867 shares of company stock valued at $60,517,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.45. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

