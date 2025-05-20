State of Wyoming Acquires New Holdings in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of PRMB stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Primo Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of -396.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands ( NYSE:PRMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities initiated coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primo Brands news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Primo Brands

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

