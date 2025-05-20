Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,791 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $850,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,909,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,527,000 after purchasing an additional 607,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,681,000 after purchasing an additional 43,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CVLT opened at $178.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.76 and a 52 week high of $190.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total value of $2,290,655.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,231 shares in the company, valued at $79,447,876.76. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.94, for a total transaction of $614,471.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,322,853.04. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,105 shares of company stock worth $3,159,737. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

