Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,974 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,567,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,486,000 after purchasing an additional 203,921 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,660,000 after purchasing an additional 682,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,453,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 791,157 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,393,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,919,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,049,000 after buying an additional 595,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $43.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

