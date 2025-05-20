Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,626 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,904,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,229,000 after acquiring an additional 245,821 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,601,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,039,000 after acquiring an additional 177,119 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,416,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,390,000 after acquiring an additional 605,403 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,050,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $130.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.24 and a 1-year high of $147.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $100,669.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,424 shares of company stock valued at $431,064 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

