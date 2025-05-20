Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $329.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

