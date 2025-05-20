TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zymeworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ZYME stock opened at $11.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $822.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.24. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Zymeworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 5,919 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $69,725.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,883,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,672,436.24. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,405,768 shares of company stock valued at $16,773,032. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 17,259,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,469 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,879,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,834 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,552,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after purchasing an additional 123,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 766,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

