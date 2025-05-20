Vident Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,544 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ecolab by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 10,858 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $2,898,543.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,860.80. This trade represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $251.75 per share, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,313.75. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $261.22 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.96 and a 1 year high of $273.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.72. The firm has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.