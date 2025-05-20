Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

BWG stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. ( NYSE:BWG Free Report ) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

