Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years.
BWG stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $8.95.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
