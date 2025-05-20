Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 29,733 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $76,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TransDigm Group Stock Performance
Shares of TDG opened at $1,438.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,362.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,325.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,958.38. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,013 shares of company stock valued at $201,014,223. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
