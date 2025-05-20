Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 29,733 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,733 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $76,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after acquiring an additional 173,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $1,438.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,362.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1,325.19. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,488.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDG. UBS Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.61, for a total transaction of $26,592,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,958.38. The trade was a 71.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.22, for a total value of $1,335,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,042,177.34. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,013 shares of company stock valued at $201,014,223. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

