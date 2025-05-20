Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,627 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DuPont de Nemours worth $99,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:DD opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.35.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -863.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

