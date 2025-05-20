Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:IGI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. ( NYSE:IGI Free Report ) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

