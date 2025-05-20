Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.3%
NYSE:IGI opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
