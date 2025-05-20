Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 542,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,459 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $109,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $250.19 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $180.92 and a one year high of $253.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.65.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Republic Services from $240.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $239.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.