Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $170.63 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,715,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,324 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $170,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.31 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $193.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 45.35% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.19.

In related news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

