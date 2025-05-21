Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Major Shareholder Sells $286,646.32 in Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 23,729 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $286,646.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,028,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,589,812.64. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 600 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $7,224.00.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 730 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $8,964.40.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,366 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $16,651.54.

On Thursday, April 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,144 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $107,716.32.

On Monday, April 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 15,400 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $179,718.00.

On Thursday, April 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,156 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $335,937.84.

On Friday, April 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,889 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $79,705.73.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 29,102 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $357,372.56.

On Monday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 48,623 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $611,677.34.

On Thursday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 32,922 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,315.22.

HQL stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $15.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 379.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

