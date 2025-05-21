Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 283,966 Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 283,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.42% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REPL opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Replimune Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

REPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

