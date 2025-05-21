Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Price Target Raised to GBX 250 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 198 ($2.65) to GBX 250 ($3.35) in a research note published on Tuesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Wickes Group Price Performance

WIX stock opened at GBX 221 ($2.96) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 186.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 168.27. The firm has a market cap of £523.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. Wickes Group has a 1 year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 223.50 ($2.99).

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wickes Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This is a boost from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Wickes Group’s payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Wood sold 58,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.30), for a total value of £100,525.40 ($134,626.22). Corporate insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Wickes Group Company Profile

Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.

Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.

