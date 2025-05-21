Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 11,786 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 639.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

