Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2,688.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 843.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB stock opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $537.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.36.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $123.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 6.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

